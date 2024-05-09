Looking toward the future, Texas A&M's 2026 recruiting class may not have a single commitment yet, but that doesn't mean there aren't "irons in the fire," as they say. Already offering several intriguing 2026 prospects this week, head coach Mike Elko and his staff followed things up by offering one of the top signals callers in the cycle on Wednesday.

Officially on the Aggie's radar, 2026 5-star quarterback Dia Bell, out of the prestigious American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has received his offer to the program after speaking with Elko, A&M wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins, and senior analyst Josh Buford.

Following in the footsteps of the elite athletes who have come out of American Heritage of the past decade, Bell, who stands at 6-2 and 195 pounds, possesses impressive arm strength, accuracy, and touch while consistently showing an ability to make plays out of structure.

As the son of 12-year NBA shooting guard Raja Bell, it's no surprise Dia is already one of the more developed quarterbacks in the country, regardless of age and experience. During Bell's 2023 sophomore season, he completed 65% of his passes for 1,929 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions on the year.

According to 247Sports, Bell is currently positioned as the 21st-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, the fourth-ranked quarterback, and the fourth-ranked prospect in Florida.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M offers 2026 5-star QB out of Fort Lauderdale (FL)