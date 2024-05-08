Texas A&M has offered 3-star wide receiver out of Tolleson (AZ)

Late last month, Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko added three-star cornerback Jamar Beal-Goines from Goodyear, Arizona, one of the fastest and most underrated prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. This proves that Southwest is filled with top talent outside of the state of Texas.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Elko and his staff have offered an intriguing 2026 wide receiver prospect out of Arizona: three-star Rico Blassingame. Blassingame recently visited with the Aggies' special teams coach, Patrick Dougherty.

Standing at 6-3 and 180 pounds, Blassingame is raw but clearly possesses potential with the length and speed to compete at the next level; needing to refine his skills as a route runner, but overall, he should get much better in every metric going into his final two high school seasons.

During his 2023 sophomore season at Tolleson Union HS, Blassingame hauled in 60 receptions for 593 yards and a touchdown through the air in ten games.

According to 247Sports, Blassingame is currently positioned as the 65th-ranked wide receiver in the 2026 class and the 8th-ranked prospect in Arizona.

