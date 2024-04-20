Texas A&M fans everywhere should expect this recruiting success under head coach Mike Elko going forward. Those who doubted that he could match what Jimbo Fisher accomplished on the recruiting front during his six-year tenure have likely changed their tune after witnessing this week's success.

Since Sunday, the Aggies have landed four commitments in the 2025 recruiting class, led by four-star quarterback Husan Longstreet. He is taking his first visit to College Station since committing to attend A&M's Maroon & White spring game on Saturday afternoon.

Even with the recent success, Elko and his staff aren't slowing down one bit. It has been confirmed that 2025 four-star wide receiver Dillon Alfred, who is currently committed to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, has received an offer from Texas A&M.

Set to enter his senior season at Saraland HS in Alabama, Alfred finished his 2023 junior season with 35 receptions, 586 yards, and six touchdowns through the air. His 2022 sophomore campaign was even more impressive, with 57 receptions, 1,196 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns.

Listed at 5-11 and 175 bounds, Alfred has the size of the play at the X at the next level. He displays impressive acceleration after the catch and is an absolute nightmare to stop in the screen game once the blocking does its job. He's a fantastic athlete with a ton of upside, and most importantly, he's a very hard worker on and off the field.

https://twitter.com/dalfred006/status/1781454045716050036?s=61&t=66lwmK51cMCXMRWFoczVgg

While he may be locked into Ole Miss right now, if a visit is arranged, the Aggies could be in the thick of his recruitment heading into the summer.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M offers 2025 4-star WR and Ole Miss commit out of Saraland (AL)