Texas A&M has offered 2026 4-star RB out of Fairburn (GA)

As the summer unfolds, Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko is fully engaged. The Aggies' 2025 recruiting class, a pivotal element in the team's future, is set to bolster its talent in the upcoming months. Additionally, the annual recruiting pool party, a key event in the recruitment process, is slated for late July.

While the 2025 cycle continues to make waves, it's crucial to make strides with the 2026 recruiting class. This strategic move is essential to stay on par with every program, including the new SEC members, the Texas Longhorns, and the Oklahoma Sooners, who are set to officially join the conference in July.

This week, Elko and his staff have continued to field offers to many 2026 prospects, headlined by Monday's offer to four-star running back Carsyn Baker out of Langston Hughes HS in Fairburn, Georgia.

Standing at 6-1 and 190 pounds, Baker is a fearless runner with elite traits and is expected to earn a larger role in the offense during his final two high school seasons. During his 2023 sophomore campaign, Baker ran for 303 yards and a score, averaging 9 yards per carry.

According to 247Sports, Baker is currently positioned as the 19th-ranked running back in the 2026 class and the 25th-ranked prospect in Georgia.

