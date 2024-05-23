Texas A&M offensive tackle makes the cover of Phil Steele's College Football Preview

The 2024 college football season is less than four months away. Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko's inaugural campaign will begin on Saturday, Aug. 31. To kick off the regular season, the Aggies will host Notre Dame in prime time on ABC.

This week, legendary college football writer Phil Steele released the cover of the 2024 edition of his annual CFB preview magazine, which featured five of the following players around the country: Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, Kansas State running back DJ Giddens, Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon Jr., and Texas A&M offensive tackle Chase Bisontis.

While four of the five players listed are guaranteed starters heading into the 2024 season, Bisontis, who started nearly every game for the Aggies at right tackle in 2023, briefly entered the transfer portal before returning to the program earlier this year.

With new offensive line coach Adam Cushing now in control, Bisontis could find himself switching to guard with longtime starting right tackle Reuben Fatheree II returning to the lineup, but nothing is set in stone.

