This summer, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and his hard-working staff are set to host a long list of 2025 and 2026 prospects, which includes one of the most sought-after athletes in the 2025 cycle, five-star safety Jonah Williams.

Texas A&M made Williams' Top 7 program list last week, joining Oklahoma, LSU, Oregon, USC, Ohio State, and the Texas Longhorns.

Williams, who has been connected to the program since last year, has already taken several unofficial visits to College Station, including last July, and is scheduled to return to campus on June 7 for his first official visit before heading to Ohio State and Oregon for consecutive weekend visits.

Williams has been a favorite to land with Oklahoma since February, but this week, former 247Sports and now On3 recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong recently provided some recruiting updates across the college football landscape, with a focus on Williams' upcoming visit to Texas A&M, stating,

"I think the Aggies are the favorite going into the Official Visits now."

This is obviously significant news heading into a busy summer that could result in another highly successful recruiting period, as Elko has secured nine commitments in the 2025 recruiting class so far.

According to 247Sports, Williams is currently positioned as the 12th-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, the 2nd-ranked linebacker prospect, and the fourth-ranked prospect in Texas.

https://twitter.com/on3recruits/status/1786187237681402172?s=61&t=0qMkQT1emVWVxyqjQHQhpQ

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Is Texas A&M a favorite to land 2025 5-star safety Jonah Williams?