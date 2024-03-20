Texas A&M drops two spots in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Texas A&M hit their first roadblock on the season when they traveled to Gainsville Florida to take on the No. 8 Florida Gators. The pitching took a step back after being one of the top rotations in the country for the first few weeks. The lack of quality opponents could take some of the blame as the SEC is a whole other ball game compared to the non-conference schedule the Aggies completed with an unblemished record.

There was a lot to learn from the past weekend and now that the honeymoon is over, this talented bunch is ready to get back to business. Coach Jim Schlossnagle will probably start to look at his weekend starters again and the hitting coach will need to get things back dialed in during the midweek game.

Dropping the SEC series opener is not the end of the world because there is a ton of baseball left to the played, but it helps answer a few questions the college baseball world wanted to know once the Aggies played a team closer to their caliber.

Check out the Full USA TODAY Sports Baseball Coaches Poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Arkansas 17-2 775 (31) – 2 Oregon State 17-2 713 +1 3 Vanderbilt 18-3 671 +7 4 LSU 17-4 645 -2 5 Clemson 17-2 630 +4 6 Texas A&M 18-2 602 -2 7 Tennessee 18-3 534 -1 8 Florida 12-7 506 +3 9 Duke 15-5 491 -2 10 Alabama 17-3 471 +2 11 Virginia 16-4 434 +4 12 Florida State 18-0 428 +10 13 ECU 14-4 418 +3 14 Wake Forest 13-6 390 -9 15 Coastal Carolina 17-3 384 +2 16 DBU 16-3 324 +2 17 UNC 17-4 276 -4 18 TCU 15-5 243 -10 19 Camp 15-4 190 +4 20 Oklahoma 13-6 168 +22 21 UC-Irv 15-3 145 -1 22 UCSB 12-5 92 +5 23 Virginia Tech 14-4 86 +6 24 Auburn 13-6 79 -5 25 Kentucky 17-3 65 +17

Schools Dropped Out

No. 14 North Carolina State; No. 20 South Carolina; No. 24 Texas; No. 25 Texas Tech;

Others Receiving Votes

Mississippi State 58; South Carolina 56; North Carolina State 44; Georgia Tech 23; Texas Tech 20; Southern Miss 17; Miami (FL) 16; Ole Miss 15; UCF 12; Texas 11; Nebraska 8; Oregon 7; Indiana State 7; Georgia 7; Louisiana Tech 5; Troy 3; Oklahoma State 2; Northeastern 2; Maryland 2;

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire