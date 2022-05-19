Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher responds to Nick Saban: “You don’t want to go down that avenue.”

Breaking News:

Mark Schofield
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Nick Saban
    Nick Saban
    American football coach
  • Jimbo Fisher
    Jimbo Fisher
    American football player and coach

On Wednesday evening, Nick Saban addressed a group of businesspeople in Birmingham, Alabama and made a little bit of news. During the discussion, the Alabama head coach asserted that thanks to name, image and likeness rules, Texas A&M ‘bought’ their incoming recruiting class.

Thursday morning, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher responded.

Speaking at a press conference pulled together Thursday morning, Fisher fired back at the Alabama head coach:

Fisher did not stop there:

Fisher was not the only program that Saban discussed during the Wednesday night roundtable. He also had some thoughts about Jackson State and their program. Jackson State and their head coach Deion Sanders flipped a top recruit from Florida State to the FCS program.

Saban on Wednesday outlined how there were rumors about that move as well. “Hell, read about it in the paper. I mean, Jackson State paid a guy $1 million last year that was a really good Division I player to come to the school. It was in the paper, and they bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it.”

At this rate, college football fans might run out of popcorn this summer. And in case you were wondering, Texas A&M is scheduled to play at Alabama on October 8th. Good luck getting tickets…

