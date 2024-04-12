The No. 11 Texas A&M softball team travels to Tuscaloosa this weekend to play No. 12 Alabama.

Before the Aggies (31-8, 10-5 SEC) and Crimson Tide (29-8, 6-6) face off in a three-game SEC series, graduate student center fielder Jazmine Hill was named conference Player of the Week. Then, she talked to the media assembled in College Station.

"I think the biggest thing is just our preparation for the week. Obviously, Bama is a good team so it's just making sure that we're doing everything that we can, watching film and putting in the work during practice and stuff to make us prepared for this weekend," Hill explained Tuesday. "I think the biggest thing is to just have fun. I'm a fifth-year, so it's my last year and I've gone through all the mental challenges and everything being a freshman and coming to where I am now. I have the staff that's behind me and believes in me so the biggest thing, is to believe in myself. "I trust (assistant coach Jeff) Harger offensively, so we put in extra work, just look at swings and it's honestly not a big jump (from Arizona State), the biggest thing was just trusting in myself and believing in myself again."

Texas A&M begins its SEC set at Rhoads Stadium on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. CST.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M center fielder Jazmine Hill previews upcoming SEC series at No. 12 Alabama this weekend