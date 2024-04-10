Junior Jazmine Hill transferred to Texas A&M to be back around familiar faces, Coach Trisha Ford. Since being in Aggieland, she's been one of the most consistent bats on the team, with a strong .392 batting average, eight home runs, 32 RBI, and a .725 slugging percentage.

Below is the excerpt from the SEC press release naming Hill as the SEC Player of the Week.

Texas A&M’s Jazmine Hill, a graduate student outfielder from Norwalk, Calif., went 6-for-9 at the plate this past week, including 5-for-8 in the series win over Kentucky. Over the four games, Hill tallied six hits (including a double and a triple), five walks, four runs scored and three RBI. Defensively, she recorded three putouts and two assists, including a game-ending 8-2-6 putout in game two to clinch the series against the Wildcats.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M outfielder Jazmine Hill named SEC Player of the Week