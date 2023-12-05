Texas A&M Basketball takes a steep drop in newest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Texas A&M Basketball suffered its second loss of the season after falling to Virginia 59-47 on the road in the ACC/SEC Challenge last Wednesday, as senior guard Tyrece “Boots” Radford missed his second consecutive game due to an undisclosed injury suffered during the Aggies’ first loss to FAU.

Sitting at 6-2 through eight games, the road only gets more challenging with back-to-back matchups against Memphis and Houston in the coming week. On Wednesday, A&M will host Depaul (1-6) in Reed Arena in what is hopefully a “get back” game after struggling to score consistently against the Cavaliers.

On Monday, the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released its updated men’s basketball poll. The Aggies dropped six spots to No. 19 and were the third-highest-ranked SEC team below Tennessee (No. 13) and Kentucky (No. 17).

Outside of Texas A&M, Kentucky and Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi State both dropped out of the rankings after recent losses, as the SEC has struggled outside of three ranked teams thus far due to early season challenges.

Texas A&M will host Depaul on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in College Station (TX). The game will air on the SEC Network at 8:00 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire