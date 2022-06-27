Texas lands its fifth commitment of the day, flips TCU pledge Trevor Goosby

Texas managed to land five commitments to their 2023 recruiting class on Sunday.

It was one of the wildest recruiting days in history for the Longhorns, and one that is sure to have Steve Sarkisian’s staff feeling extremely pleased.

Four of the five commits were offensive lineman, the latest being TCU pledge and three-star offensive tackle Trevor Goosby. Shortly after announcing his decommitment from TCU, Goosby officially shared via Twitter that he is committed to the University of Texas.

Goosby was one of the many official visits in Austin over the weekend.

The Melissa, Texas native is rated the No. 38 offensive tackle in the country for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 77 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports.

