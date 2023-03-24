Texas Football: Reacting to a bold power ranking of Big 12 QB rooms

Jackson Arnold has transformed the Oklahoma Sooners quarterback room. That is, if On3 Sports analyst JD PicKell is to be believed.

PicKell ranked the Oklahoma quarterback room as the best in the Big 12 Conference as of Friday. The ranking is surprising given the Sooners quarterback debacle in last year’s 49-0 loss to Texas.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is a good quarterback. He’s not great or elite given his struggles to pass outside the numbers. Even so, one could argue he is one of the two or three best quarterbacks in the Big 12. After him is a still rebuilding quarterback unit. I shared my thoughts on the Oklahoma depth chart earlier this week.

The Longhorns check in at No. 2 on the list with Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning and Maalik Murphy. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables would likely take any of the Longhorns three quarterbacks over the current backup Davis Beville. Certainly, Texas would relish the opportunity to face a freshman version of Jackson Arnold.

It will be interesting to see how much each quarterback room improves over the next season.

My top 5 QB ROOMS in the Big 12 heading into 2023🧃 Full thoughts here 📺: https://t.co/p3ASXHPjrD pic.twitter.com/hfV9ZkJ8x3 — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) March 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire