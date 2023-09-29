Texas Football: Five most impactful Longhorns this season so far

The Texas Longhorns are undefeated through four weeks of the 2023 college football season, which hasn’t happened since 2012.

There have been many impressive Longhorns thus far on both sides of the ball. Whether they’re former three-star recruits or players living up to their five-star rating, this team is made of determined players who do not focus on previous wins or losses.

Third-year head coach Steve Sarkisian has built this team from top to bottom. He has strengthened the offensive and defensive lines, as well as recruited fast and reliable wide receivers. This is truly his team, and he shows no sign of slowing down.

From the stellar run game to the lockdown defense, here are the five most impactful Longhorns so far this season.

Tim Warner/Getty Images

T’Vondre Sweat has arguably been the best player for the Longhorns thus far. Sweat has the best defensive grade this season for Power Five interior defensive linemen with a 90.2. He disrupts the passing game with pressure, but his forte is being an absolute wall for the run game, not allowing anyone to get past him.

Offensive line (Kelvin Banks/Christian Jones)

Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) and Texas running back CJ Baxter (4) celebrate a touchdown against Baylor in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Waco, Texas.

Having every starting offensive lineman return is a huge ordeal. Through four weeks, the line has allowed just 12 pressures, five hurries, four sacks, and just two QB hits. The two best linemen have been tackles Kelvin Banks and Christian Jones, as they have only allowed three pressures and one sack combined.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 02: Jonathon Brooks #24 of the Texas Longhorns catches a pass for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Rice Owls at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Jonathon Brooks has been extremely underrated in college football. Brooks is the only Big 12 player with zero fumbles, 25 missed tackles, and at least 250 YAC. He also only has 35 fewer yards than Bijan Robinson had this time last year. Brooks is a sleeper pick for the Doak Walker Award and everyone will know his name sooner or later.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Jaylan Ford (41) celebrates a late 4th quarter fumble recovery during the game against Iowa State at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Oct. 15, 2022.

Jaylan Ford does it all. Coming off his best defensive performance of the year against Baylor, he had eight tackles, five stops, two hurries, and an interception. Drawing up a game plan versus one of the best linebackers in the country isn’t easy, and Ford will make it difficult for opposing offenses to work around him.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Believe it or not, Quinn Ewers is having a great season. Starting behind a returning offensive line, Ewers has not been hit a lot and that has pushed his game to the next level. With 1,000 passing yards and nine touchdowns, the most impressive stat is having zero turnovers. Quinn is playing calm, cool, and collected and has led the Texas offense while scoring over 30 points in every game.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire