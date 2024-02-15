Texas extends an offer to 2026 five-star QB Jared Curtis

Valentine’s Day got a bit sweeter for five-star quarterback Jared Curtis after speaking with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Curtis revealed via social media on Wednesday that he received an offer from the Longhorns. According to 247Sports, the Nashville native is rated the No. 1 quarterback in the nation for the 2026 recruiting class.

In 2023, Curtis threw for 2,522 yards with 25 touchdowns for Nashville Christian School. He also added on 543 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

It’s very likely Curtis will emerge as one of the top prospects nationally for the 2026 cycle. Programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State and Tennessee have also extended an offer.

After a great phone call with @CoachSark I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Texas! pic.twitter.com/dCJZTAYSoj — Jared Curtis 2026 QB (@Jaredcurtis37) February 14, 2024

