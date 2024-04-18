Texas A's DFW success continues with pledge of Connor Carty

Texas A&M has made a big addition in the class of 2025.

Prosper (Texas) offensive guard Connor Carty, 6-foot-5, 295-pounds, announced his commitment to the Aggies on Thursday.

Carty ranks as the No. 214 overall prospect and No. 8 offensive guard in the 2025 class. He is the eighth commitment in the Aggies' haul to date.

Carty's commitment spells good things for Texas A&M

For anyone familiar with Texas High School football, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is littered with talent, which programs from across the country recruit. In recent years though, Texas A&M, an obvious recruiting power in the state, has not had success in the metroplex. The staff under Jimbo Fisher seemed to prioritize other regions, including nationally, more than DFW. Mike Elko however, has had a different approach. He and his staff have leaned into DFW as a hot recruiting ground. And they are having early success.

With Carty's addition to the class, the Aggies now have eight commitments, three of which come from Dallas-Forth Worth. Joining Carty, who comes from Prosper, is Desoto's Deondrae Riden and Denton Ryan's Marcus Garcia.

The Aggies have obviously recruited at an elite level for many years despite not landing many DFW prospects. But with am emphasis now in place, it will bolster the Aggies recruiting efforts within the state, to the joy of both players and coaches.

It appears Elko and his staff will look in the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth metroplexes for the majority of the class, and will branch out nationally when needed, such as landed four-star quarterback Husan Longstreet out of California this past weekend.

The Aggies also have some major targets remaining on the board they hope to land out of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Among the group is Sachse wide receiver Kaliq Lockett, Red Oak wide receiver Taz Williams Jr, offenisve tackle Ty Haywood, Lewisville offensive tackle Michael Fasusi, and McKinney linebacker Riley Pettijohn.

As Texas A&M reels in more prospects from the region, there will more who take longer, harder looks at the program in College Station.