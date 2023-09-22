Texas is dead last in offensive success rate, but don’t worry

According to statsowar, the Texas Longhorns are last in offensive success rate. What is offensive success rate? It measures efficiency with down and to-go distances evaluated. The action network definition reads as this:

A play is defined as successful if:

It gains at least 50% of the yards required to move the chains on first down

70% of yards to gain on second down

100% of yards to gain on third or fourth down

Even though Texas is last in this category among FBS teams, Longhorns fans shouldn’t worry. When it comes to success rate, Texas’ biggest problem comes on first and second down. Head coach Steve Sarkisian likes to get creative and doesn’t like to show it in the early parts of the season or against lesser opponents, which is smart. There is no reason to unveil the entire playbook three weeks into the season.

The game plan heading into the matchup against Rice and Wyoming seemed similar with running the ball and not throwing downfield. Going into the Alabama game, Sark unleashed a bit of his creativity with pre-snap motion and spreading out the defense.

Going into conference play and bigger games, Sark will show this what this offense is capable of.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire