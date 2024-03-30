Texas basketball vs Gonzaga live score, updates, highlights from 2024 Sweet 16 game

There are four 30-win teams in this 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament, and three of them are playing in Portland, Ore. in this weekend's Sweet 16. Top-seeded Texas (32-4) meets No. 4 Gonzaga (32-3) after No. 2 Stanford (30-5) and No. 3 North Carolina State (29-6) at the Moda Center. At stake is a spot in Sunday's Elite Eight for the March Madness winners. The Longhorns are 9-3 so far in the NCAA Tournament under head coach Vic Schaefer, who led Mississippi State to back-to-back Final Fours in 2017 and 2018.

Texas forwards DeYona Gaston, right, and Aaliyah Moore celebrate a basket during Sunday's second-round win over Alabama in the NCAA Women's Tournament. The top-seeded Longhorns face Gonzaga on Friday night for a berth in Sunday's Elite Eight.

Texas vs Gonzaga live score updates in Sweet 16 bracket

What channel is Texas vs Gonzaga on tonight? How to watch, stream live

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV

Texas will tip off vs. Gonzaga on ESPN. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling TV.

Texas vs Gonzaga start time, TV info, location

Start time: 9 p.m. CST

TV info: ESPN

Location: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon.

Texas vs Gonzaga preview

TEXAS: The top-seeded Longhorns find themselves on the brink of the Elite Eight after reinventing themselves in late December after star point guard Rori Harmon was lost for the season. Freshman wing Madison Booker took over at point and has led Texas ever since.

GONZAGA: It's Gonzaga's men's basketball program, not the women's, that knows about NCAA Tournament success. The Zags are trying to make it to only their second Elite Eight in program history having won 26 of their last 27 games and are the nation's top 3-point shooting team.

Texas vs Gonzaga odds, betting line, spread

Spread: Texas (-6.5)

Over/under: 141.5

Moneyline: Gonzaga +200

Texas vs Gonzaga prediction, game picks

Texas 74, Gonzaga The Zags' 3-point weapons will keep them close, but the Horns' physicality and defense should be enough.

Texas vs Gonzaga injury updates

TEXAS: None.

GONZAGA: None.

Texas vs Gonzaga stats

TEXAS

PPG: 80.8

PPG allowed: 57.4

FG% 49.3

3PT%: 36.5

GONZAGA

PPG: 80.9

PPG allowed: 60.1

FG% 48.6

3PT%: 40.1

Texas basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Texas' 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 9 W Kansas, 76-60 March 11 W Kansas State, 71-64 March 12 W Iowa State, 70-53 March 22 W Drexel, 82-42 (NCAA Tournament) March 24 W Alabama, 65-54 (NCAA Tournament) March 29 Texas vs. Gonzaga (NCAA Tournament)

Gonzaga basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Gonzaga's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

Feb. 28 W Portland, 90-40 March 11 W Pacific, 72-61 March 12 L Portland, 67-66 March 23 W UC-Irvine, 75-56 (NCAA Tournament) March 25 W Utah, 77-66 (NCAA Tournament) March 29 Gonzaga vs. Texas (NCAA Tournament)

