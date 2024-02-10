Advertisement

Dylan Disu, Texas basketball race past West Virginia while avenging earlier loss

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman
·3 min read

It didn’t take long for Texas to exact its revenge against West Virginia.

Behind a blistering start from  Dylan Disu, Texas burst out to a double-digit lead less than 4 minutes into the game and cruised to a 94-58 win Saturday at Moody Center. The win not only kept Texas (16-8, 5-6 Big 12) in the middle of the pack in the conference race but it also eased the pain of a frustrating 3-point loss at West Virginia (8-15, 3-7) last month.

More: Texas basketball's Chendall Weaver's top fan? His sister Chennedy Carter, former A&M star

Disu, a 6-foot-9 graduate forward from Pflugerville, had 11 of his 27 points in the first 3 minutes, 12 seconds of the game. By halftime, Disu had 19 points on 7-of-7 shooting, including 5-for-5 from 3-point range. By the time he missed his first shot at the 18:46-minute mark of the second half, Texas led 58-30 and the echoes from a blown lead at home last month to Central Florida were growing fainter by the second.

Disu added his name to the school record books with his red-hot first half while making a career-high seven 3-pointers. He became just the sixth Texas player to record a perfect half from 3-point range with a minimum of five attempts, joining Jase Febres (5-5 against Kansas State, 2019), Javan Felix (5-5 against Baylor, 2014), Avery Bradley (5-5 against Nebraska, 2010), Kevin Durant (5-5 against Kansas, 2007) and William Clay (5-5 against Georgia, 1998).

Disu also joined Chris Owens, Chris Mihm and Joey Wright as the only players to go 7-for-7 from the field in a half. He also strengthened his case to become the best 3-point shooter in a single season in school history; Disu entered the game making 53.3% of his 3-point shots for the season, which is well ahead of the record pace of 42.3% set by AJ Abrams in the 2006-07 season.

Texas forward Dylan Disu blows by West Virginia center Jesse Edwards for a layup in the Longhorns' ??-?? win Saturday at Moody Center. Dius had 19 of his ?? points by halftime as Texas avenged an earlier loss to the Mountaineers.
Texas forward Dylan Disu blows by West Virginia center Jesse Edwards for a layup in the Longhorns' ??-?? win Saturday at Moody Center. Dius had 19 of his ?? points by halftime as Texas avenged an earlier loss to the Mountaineers.

More: Texas coach Rodney Terry cares more about his next game, not the rest; can you blame him?

Disu had plenty of help as Texas built its lead to 55-30 by the halftime break and cruised to its biggest win of the season. Every starter scored in the game's first 20 minutes, welcomed news for a Texas team that has often leaned heavily on Disu and Max Abmas for its offense. As a team, Texas made a season-high 15 3-pointers and recorded 28 assists, which broke the program's Big 12 record of 26 assists against Nebraska in 1998.

Abmas flirted with a triple double with 19 points, six rebounds and a season-high nine assists. Dillon Mitchell (12 points) and Chendall Weaver (11) each reached double-figures, and Tyrese Hunter had his most points in six games with 19 and matched a season-high in assists with seven.

Texas will have its first week-long break of the conference season this week before its next game Saturday at No. 5 Houston.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Dylan Disu, Texas basketball race past West Virginia for Big 12 win