Texas' 2024 football schedule analysis: Both Michigan AND Georgia? OK, bring it on

In a nationally televised production on ESPN that reflected the reach of the SEC, Texas and its future conference foes found out their 2024 football schedule Wednesday evening.

The Longhorns will ease into their first SEC action by hosting a struggling Mississippi State program Sept. 28, but things ratchet up quickly in October, when the Longhorns follow an open week on the first weekend with back-to-back games against Oklahoma and visiting Georgia. November will feature another open week as well as road trips to Arkansas and Texas A&M that harken back to the golden era of the dissolved Southwest Conference.

More: Quinn Ewers continues his Sugar Bowl prep for Texas, but has a NFL choice to make | Golden

The SEC revealed each school’s home and road conference games without dates this summer, and ESPN reported in late November that Texas will revive its conference rivalry with Arkansas on the road Nov. 16, host Georgia Oct. 19 and visit Texas A&M Nov. 30. Now, Texas fans can start making tailgating or travel plans while revving up for new rivalries.

Texas will join the SEC July 1 after 28 years in the Big 12.

More: Looking for new Longhorns? Players in transfer portal that Texas football could pursue

Texas' 2024 football schedule — and predictions. It's early, but the Longhorns could be looking at an 11-1 regular season for the second straight year:

Nonconference games

Aug. 31 — vs. Colorado State (Austin): The Horns shouldn’t have many problems against a traditionally tough program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2017. Prediction: Texas.

Sept. 7 — at Michigan: Perhaps the marque nonconference matchup in the nation next season, both teams will try to repeat their runs to this year’s CFP. Prediction: Michigan.

Sept. 14 — vs. UTSA (Austin): Texas, which beat UTSA in the only other meeting between the teams in 2022, will try to fend off a burgeoning program eager for a signature win. Prediction: Texas

Sept. 21 — vs. Louisiana-Monroe (Austin): The Longhorns get one more breather before beginning their maiden voyage in the SEC. Prediction: Texas

SEC games

Sept. 28 — vs. Mississippi State (Austin): The Bulldogs are rebuilding yet again with a new coach, which should help the Horns cruise before the home fans. Prediction: Texas

Oct. 12 — vs. Oklahoma (Cotton Bowl, Dallas): The Sooners almost spoiled this season for Texas, which the Longhorns won’t forget. Prediction: Texas

Oct. 19 — vs. Georgia (Austin): Two of the country’s true heavyweights square off in what could be the most physical game of the season. Prediction: Texas

Oct. 26 — at Vanderbilt: Texas fans can enjoy Nashville’s Lower Broadway all night, since they may not need much energy against the struggling Commodores. Prediction: Texas

Nov. 9 — vs. Florida (Austin): One of the SEC’s traditional powerhouses is in a bit of a slump, but the visiting Gators always boast a fast and physical defense. Prediction: Texas

Nov. 16 — at Arkansas: Fayetteville is traditionally a house of horrors for the Horns, but these two programs seem on opposite trajectories. Prediction: Texas

Nov. 23 — vs. Kentucky (Austin): Coach Mike Stoops has made autumn into more than just preseason basketball, and the Wildcats could be dangerous even at DKR. Prediction: Texas

Nov. 30 — at Texas A&M: Can the emotions get any higher after a dozen years without one of the most bitter rivalries in the country? Prediction: Texas

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football's 2024 SEC schedule: Predictions for Longhorns season