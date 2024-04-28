Texans WR Tank Dell suffers minor injuries in Florida shooting, expected to make full recovery

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell suffered minor injuries after being shot as an innocent bystander in a mass shooting at a nightclub Saturday evening. Dell was treated for his wounds and released from the hospital Sunday.

Dell is expected to make a full recovery and be cleared to take part in football activities later this offseason.

“We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Fla., last night,” the Texans said in a statement. “He sustained a minor wound, but has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits. We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate, but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident.”

According to KPRC 2 Sports’ Aaron Wilson, Dell was visiting family in Dayton Beach, Florida, and was out for the evening when the shooting occurred. According to the police report, he was not involved in the altercation and was simply caught in the crossfire.

Dell, a 2023 third-round pick out of Houston, proved to be an essential piece of the Texans’ revamped offense last season and a consistent No. 2 weapon opposite Nico Collins. In 10 games, he caught 47 passes for 709 yards and seven touchdowns, helping Houston secure its first division title in four years.

Dell was on -pace to break Andre Johnson’s rookie receiving record with over 1,200 recieving yards before suffering a season-ending leg injury in Week 13’s win over the Denver Broncos. He underwent surgery this offseason and has been rehabbing with NFL trainer Justin Allen and private coach Delfonte Diamond.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud worked out with Dell earlier this month in Los Angeles and said he was pleased with his development from Year 1 to Year 2.

“He looks great,” Stroud said. “He’s gotten a lot better. Mentally, I think for both of us, really all of the rookies coming into Year 2, everything is starting to slow down, and the wheels aren’t turning so much up in your head. You’re starting to play ball. Being able to throw with him in L.A. was really big.”

Dell was back in the building with the Texans for voluntary workouts last week and participated in the jersey unveiling earlier at the Texans’ release party last Tuesday.

