Texans WR Randall Cobb to take part in NFL Network ‘Player’s Choice’ programming July 6

NFL Network is turning over its programming to Randall Cobb.

The Houston Texans receiver is taking part in “Player’s Choice” on July 6. For that broadcast day, after “Good Morning Football,” all of NFL Network’s programming will be nothing but shows selected by Cobb.

Here is a look at the programs Cobb picked out.

10:00 a.m. — Charles Woodson: A Football Life

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Woodson was a teammate with Cobb from 2011-12, and was a key part of the Green Bay Packers picking up their Super Bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at the end of the 2010 season, the year before the organization drafted Cobb.

11:00 a.m. — A Football Life: Larry Fitzgerald

texans-position-preview-david-johnson-upgrades-houston-rb1

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Even though Fitzgerald is a free agent, he is still considered the patriarch of all NFL receivers. Including Fitzgerald among the programming Cobb picked has to be an ode to the 11-time Pro Bowler.

12:00 p.m. — America's Game: 2010 Green Bay Packers

Tom Lynn/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-Imagn Content Services, LLC

The season was just before the Packers drafted Cobb, but many of his teammates in the early years in Green Bay were a part of this team.

1:00 p.m. — 2011 NFL Draft Rewind

(AP Photo/Stephen Chernin)

The Packers took Cobb in the second round from Kentucky. The replay of the draft will also be interesting to Texans fans as they can relive Houston selected defensive end J.J. Watt in the first round.

1:30 p.m. — New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers, 2011, Week 1

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

In Cobb's first NFL game, he caught two passes for 35 yards and a touchdown along with returning two kickoffs for 135 yards and a touchdown. Green prevailed 42-34.

4:30 p.m. — Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions, 2012, Week 11

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Cobb caught nine passes for 74 yards and a touchdown in the 24-20 win over the Lions.

8:00 p.m. — Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears, 2013, Week 17

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-Milwaukee

Story continues

Cobb caught the game-winning touchdown in the NFC North division title game as Green Bay edged the Bears 33-28.

9:30 p.m. — Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 2018, Week 1

Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi-PackersNews

Cobb set a single-game high for receiving yards as he caught nine passes for 142 yards and a touchdown in the 24-23 win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football.

12:30 a.m. — New York Jets at Green Bay Packers, 2014, Week 2

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers recovered from their Opening Night loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a 31-24 win over the Jets at Lambeau Field. Cobb caught five passes for 39 yards and two touchdowns.

1:00 a.m. — Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions, 2015, Week 13

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

A game more remembered for Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary to push the Packers past the Lions 27-23, Cobb did provide four catches for 29 yards.

2:00 a.m. — New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers, 2016, NFC Wild Card Game

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Cobb caught five passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns, a postseason career high, as Green Bay thumped New York 38-13.

3:00 a.m. — Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions, 2019, Week 11

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Cobb stayed hot from his week prior against the Minnesota Vikings, as he notched another 100-yard receiving yard performance against an NFC North foe. The Cowboys beat the Lions 35-27, and Cobb provided four catches for 115 yards and a score.

1

1