Are the Texans on the verge of trading WR Randall Cobb to the Packers?

Deshaun Watson isn’t the only quarterback who is unhappy about his current situation.

Since April, the Houston Texans star has had his name overshadowed by the drama that unfolded with the Green Bay Packers, as reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers reportedly wanted out of Green Bay.

Despite the drama, Rodgers will attend Packers’ training camp on Tuesday, but the Texans may hold the key to his return. According to NFL on ESPN studio host Trey Wingo, one reason behind Rodgers’ reasoning for returning to the Packers is the possibility of trading for Texans’ wideout Randall Cobb.

Hearing Rodgers coming back to GB hinging on trading for former teammate Randall Cobb . If Cobb is in Green Bay it looks like Rodgers will be too — trey wingo (@wingoz) July 26, 2021

Cobb and Rodgers played eight seasons together in Green Bay, and the two remained closed following the wideout’s departure in 2019.

Cobb caught 474 passes for 5,525 yards and 47 touchdowns during his time in Green Bay. In 2014, Cobb received his only Pro-Bowl nod after recording a career-best 1,287 yards on 97 catches, to go along with 14 touchdowns for the 12-4 Packers. Rodgers received his second MVP honor that same season.

“I think putting on the green and gold and running through the tunnel and knowing the players that’s come through that tunnel and the people that’s played on that field, it really is hallowed ground,” Cobb said prior to the Texans’ Week 7 loss to the Packers last season. “It’s really a special place. I have some very fond memories. A lot of interaction with the fans during the game and off the field and at the grocery store. So, it’ll always be a special place to me.”

Trading Cobb to Packers would create more space in a crowded wide receiver core for the Texans ahead of training camp. The Texans added Chris Conley and Andre Roberts during free agent and traded for Andre Roberts on Saturday. During the 2021 draft, the Texans traded up to the 89th pick to select Michigan’s Nico Collins.

After one season with the Dallas Cowboys, Cobb signed a three-year, $27 million contract to join the Texans in April of 2020. Cobb played in 10 games with two starts before his season came to an end due to a toe injury.