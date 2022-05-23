Texans sign former Cardinals TE Darrell Daniels

The Houston Texans have added a former Arizona Cardinals tight end to their 90-man roster.

The Texans signed Darrell Daniels on Monday. The 6-3, 256-pounder played in 40 games for the Cardinals from 2018-21, starting in 13 of them. Daniels caught 10 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Prior to joining the Cardinals, Daniels played nine games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018. Before heading to the Pacific Northwest, Daniels was with the Indianapolis Colts for 12 games in 2017. Daniels entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent from Washington in 2017.

On Sunday, the club waived cornerback Jimmy Moreland, which made room for Daniels, who will turn 28 on Nov. 22.

