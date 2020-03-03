Texans OT Laremy Tunsil, who reportedly wants $19-20 million per year, fires agent

The Houston Texans have a bit of an issue.

The Texans paid a huge price to trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Miami Dolphins last year. Tunsil was entering the final year of his contract, and made a Pro Bowl for the first time. And now he wants to be the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

And on the verge of free agency, Tunsil fired the agency that has represented him since he was drafted by the Dolphins.

The Texans are looking at a big price tag.

Laremy Tunsil wants $19-20 million per season

Last week from the NFL scouting combine, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle cited sources that said Tunsil wants “at least” between $19-20 million per season. Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles is the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL at $18 million per season.

And on Tuesday, Wilson reported that Tunsil has fired the CAA agency. That agency represented him since he was drafted — a night remembered well for a video being leaked just before the first round started of Tunsil wearing a gas mask bong. That video caused a small drop in the draft, to 13th overall.

Generally a player doesn’t fire an agent right before free agency begins. Either way, it’s not a sign that Tunsil is going to take a home-town discount after the Texans paid a huge price in a trade for him.

Tackle Laremy Tunsil of the Houston Texans signs a football for fans during a Pro Bowl practice. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Texans paid a lot to get Tunsil

Just before last season, the Texans shipped a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 second-round pick, cornerback Johnson Bademosi and tackle Julien Davenport to the Texans for Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick. The key to that trade, without question, was Tunsil.

The Texans would look rather foolish to give all of that in a trade and get just one year out of Tunsil. He has the leverage. Tunsil would need another team to pay him that $19-20 million to really force the Texans’ hand, but the Texans can’t really afford to let Tunsil walk.

Tunsil has turned into a good left tackle. According to Pro Football Focus’ grades, Tunsil was the 13th ranked tackle in the NFL last year (minimum 900 snaps). He might not be the best tackle in the NFL, but that might not matter. He wants to get paid like it, and the Texans might not have much choice.

