Texans don’t budge in latest Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings

The Houston Texans saw no change in their power rankings over the bye week.

According to Nick Wojton of the Touchdown Wire, the Texans stayed at No. 31 overall in the Week 11 NFL power rankings. The reason is largely due to the fact that the Detroit Lions virtually did nothing except tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a result, the Lions still have a worse record than Houston at 0-8-1 compared to 1-8.

The Jacksonville Jaguars dropped from No. 29 to No. 26 following their loss to the Indianapolis Colts, who improved to No. 14 from No. 17 the week before. The Tennessee Titans are No. 1 after edging the New Orleans Saints 23-21.

According to coach David Culley on Nov. 15, the Texans have high energy coming out of the bye as they gear up to face the Titans.

“Their head coach’s spirit is high, so when they see me and I walk in there, every day they’re going to see that,” said Culley. “Our coaching staff is the same way. That’s a really good dressing room that I’ve got in there with those players. I haven’t seen anybody with their head down. They know we don’t do that here. They know that everything is going to be positive. We’ve just got to make the corrections. They trust what we’re doing, we’ve just got to do it better.”

The Texans and Titans kickoff Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Nissan Stadium.