Texans CB Desmond King claims number 0

The NFL expanded the rules to provide for the use of the number 0 among all position groups, save for offensive and defensive linemen.

With a unique jersey number available, there has been anticipation across all 32 teams as to which player would be willing to make the switch.

According to the Houston Texans’ official website, it appears that there will be a number 0 on the roster in 2023. Cornerback Desmond King switched from No. 25 to the newly available numeral.

The jersey number would mark the fourth different version in King’s career. With the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017-20, he sported the No. 20. During his nine-game stint with the Tennessee Titans to close out 2020, King had No. 33.

Other jersey number changes include Robert Woods. The free agent receiver will wear No. 2 as cornerback Tavierre Thomas, last year’s bearer of the numeral, will switch to No. 4, marking the third different jersey number he has worn in as many seasons with Houston.

