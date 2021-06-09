  • Oops!
Texans cancel minicamp, delay next chapter of Deshaun Watson saga

Jason Owens
·2 min read
As Deshuan Watson's status remains very much up in the air, the Houston Texans are canceling minicamp.

Head coach David Culley made the announcement on Wednesday, a decision that isn't directly related to Watson's status. But it does punt the ball on the next chapter of the Watson saga that has the Texans quarterback mired in a sexual misconduct controversy amid a request to be traded out of Houston

According to Culley, he canceled mandatory minicamp after a satisfactory session of voluntary OTAs.

"We've accomplished what we wanted to accomplish," Culley said

Will Watson play football in the fall?

Watson wasn't expected to attend minicamp as he remains the subject of a civil suit with 22 massage therapists accusing him of varying degrees of sexual misconduct including receiving forcible oral sex. Watson's legal team has acknowledged that sexual encounters happened but claims they were consensual. 

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Deshaun Watson's legal and NFL status remain unclear. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Meanwhile Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson said on Wednesday that Watson told him he wants be traded to the Broncos. Jackson previously played with Watson in Houston and has a personal relationship with him

For now, Watson's eligibility to play in the fall remains unclear. The quarterback could end up on the commissioner's exempt list if a criminal complaint around the sexual misconduct allegations don't make his NFL status a moot point. Watson's trade request and status with the Texans have become secondary amid the complaints. 

Regardless, the Texans are avoiding an increased spotlight on the situation by canceling minicamp, even if that wasn't the impetus of the decision. The Texans were the second team on Wednesday to cancel minicamp with San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announcing a desire to give players a break between OTAs and training camp. 

    The 43-year-old quarterback was a full participant Tuesday at mandatory minicamp for the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, taking part in individual drills and doing some 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work. The session came despite coach Bruce Arians saying last week there was a chance he'd limit Brady's involvement as he recovers from offseason knee surgery. Brady wanted to work, though, and Arians liked what he saw from the seven-time Super Bowl champ during the opening session of a three-day minicamp that runs through Thursday.