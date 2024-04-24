Terry Fontenot on Calais Campbell: We'll never close any doors

Longtime defensive end Calais Campbell said back in January that he was leaning toward playing again in 2024.

Campbell, 37, played the 2023 season with the Falcons on a one-year deal. New head coach Raheem Morris said recently that he’d briefly spoken to Campbell about a potential return. But to this point, there has not been much movement.

In his pre-draft press conference, General Manager Terry Fontenot noted that the club will get through the draft before potentially addressing any more free agents.

“Again, no update at this point but we’ll never close any doors,” Fontenot said on Tuesday. “Once we get through the draft, we always go through the players that are available and what we can do. It’s a 24/7, 365 process, the roster-building. We’re never stopping. The roster’s never set. We won’t close any doors.”

Campbell started all 17 games for Atlanta last season, playing 63 percent of defensive snaps and 30 percent of special teams snaps. He finished with 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 17 quarterback hits along with one pass defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.