Terence Crawford-Errol Spence Jr.: Blow-by-blow updates, highlights, analysis of undisputed welterweight bout

Errol Spence Jr. talks with Terrence Crawford during their Friday weigh-in. They fight Saturday for the undisputed welterweight championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Saturday's superfight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the undisputed welterweight title between IBF-WBA-WBC champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBO champion Terence Crawford is the biggest, most competitive matchup that boxing has seen in years.

The two undefeated champions have a combined record of 67-0 with 52 knockouts. Crawford is 39-0 with 30 KOs and is ranked No. 1 pound-for-pound by Yahoo Sports. Spence, who is ranked No. 5, is 28-0 with 22 KOs. It's truly a matchup of the sport's best and should be a classic welterweight battle for the ages.

One of the things that makes the fight even more enticing is that, as good as both Crawford and Spence are, the likelihood that they’ll raise their games is high. It’s a massive fight in terms of its significance in the ring, and it has a chance to do extraordinarily well financially.

Crawford is the favorite at BetMGM and has been since the fight was first made. There has been a lot of line movement, but Crawford is a -150 favorite Saturday, with Spence at +125. The over-under is 11 full rounds, though over is the favorite at -225. Will go 12 full is -200. Crawford by decision is +180 and by KO is +275. Spence by decision is +250 and by KO is +500.

Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole is ringside in Las Vegas, so follow below for live updates of the action from the entire main card.

Crawford-Spence live updates, highlights and analysis

Crawford-Spence main card, odds (Live now on Showtime PPV)

Odds via BetMGM.

• Welterweight: Terence Crawford (-150) vs. Errol Spence Jr. (+125)

• Lightweight: Isaac Cruz (-800) vs. Giovanni Cabrera (+500)

• Bantamweight: Alexandro Santiago def. Nonito Donaire def. by unanimous decision (115-113, 116-112, 116-112)

• Welterweight: Yoenis Tellez def. Sergio Garcia by TKO - 2:02 of R3: