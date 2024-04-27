Tennis: Libby, Bigfork split

Apr. 26—BIGFORK — Ryan Beagle picked up a straight sets victory over Cole Carson and the Libby boys tennis team defeated Bigfork, while Tessa Troyer and the Bigfork girls picked up a win Tuesday in high school tennis.

Beagle did not lose a game in his victory over Cole Carlson, leading Libby to a 4-3 dual win.

Andrew Kingery picked up the only match win in singles for the Vikings.

Troyer defeated Marissa Hollingsworth 6-4, 6-4 to lead the Valkyries to a singles sweep of the Loggers and a 5-2 dual win.

Ellie Andreessen and Allie Thorstenson picked up a win for the Loggers against Bigfork's No. 1 doubles pairing Ashlyn McGill and Amanda Leonard.

Libby boys 4, Bigfork 3

SINGLES: Ryan Beagle, Libby def. Cole Carson 6-0, 6-0; Xavier Reatz, Libby def. Kimball Richmond 6-3, 6-2; Andrew Kingery, Bigfork def. Morgan Davis 6-2, 6-4; Dayton Johnson, Libby def. Juan Childs 8-4.

DOUBLES: Dylan Porrvecchio/Seth Christiaens, Bigfork def. Alderic Martineau/Dylan Warner 2-6, 6-2, 11-9; Eric Thompson/Ayden Montgomery, Libby def. Malachi Comly/Andrew Wallen 6-5, 7-5; Rye Peterson/Gunnar Busic, Bigfork def. Blaze Erickson/Cole Sunell 8-6.

Bigfork girls 5, Libby 2

SINGLES: Tessa Troyer, Bigfork def. Marissa Hollingsworth 6-4, 6-4; Jade Sisler, Bigfork def. Maggie Fentozzi 6-4, 6-2; Anika Ranson, Bigfork def. Riley Wolgamott 6-2, 6-0; Cassie Schlicht, Bigfork def. Bella Meyer 10-6.

DOUBLES: Ellie Andreessen/Allie Thorstenson, Libby def. Ashlyn McGill/Amanda Leonard 6-1, 6-3; Savanah Lucas/Kayla Hoff, Libby def. Hazel Lowell/Maci Pickens 7-5, 6-1; Taylor Howlett/Raegan Waller, Bigfork def. Ryelie Lisle/Kaitlyn Canary 6-2, 6-1.