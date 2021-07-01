Tennis-Impressive Zverev eases past Sandgren into third round

LONDON (Reuters) - Fourth seed Alexander Zverev moved smoothly into the third round at Wimbledon with a 7-5 6-2 6-3 win over American Tennys Sandgren on Thursday.

The clean-hitting German was always in command of an entertaining tussle on Court Two once he broke Sandgren's serve at 5-5 in the first set.

From then on it was one-way traffic as Zverev reached the third round for the fourth time.

Sandgren entertained the crowd with some good-natured banter and could only chuckle when he made a complete mess of a smash to go down a double break in the second set.

Zverev faced only one break point in the match and has yet to drop a set. He will face another American in the next round -- either 31st seed Taylor Fritz or Steve Johnson.

