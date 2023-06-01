Tennis betting, odds: One bet for the third round of the French Open

The French Open is underway and into the third round. We’ve seen two major upsets with the first-round exit of World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev after he won ATP Rome just last week. On Thursday, we then saw No. 8 seed and promising player Jannik Sinner lose in five sets in the second round to World No. 79 Daniel Altmaier in what was the blockbuster match of the tournament so far.

The tournament has been quite eventful despite the absence of the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal. Here’s one bet to wager for Friday’s third-round matches.

In his last two matches, Schwartzman has shown flashes of his old form, closing out a five-set victory with decisive 6-2, 6-0, 6-4 set wins against Bernabé Zapata Miralles and then following that up with a straight-set win in the second round. Schwartzman has not had a strong clay season, as he's just 2-10 on the year on this surface. However, I’m not calling for an upset over the Greek. Instead, I’m looking for Schwartzman to push Tsitsipas to tiebreaks if not steal a set.

Although Schwartzman has had a rough go at clay so far, he does have a solid 21-9 history at Roland Garros, with his last three losses against Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal.

This time last year, Schwartzman was up 4-0 in the final set against Tsitsipas at Monte Carlo before choking that match away in a loss. What Schwartzman has going for him is history against Tsitsipas. There’s six matches played between these two players. Schwartzman plays a solid baseline game, while Tsitsipas still has a mental toughness weakness. Get enough balls into play and Stef gets anxious, starts to press when unnecessary and forces the errors.

Schwartzman likes the conditions of Roland Garros. Between his newfound confidence, form and history against Tsitsipas, it should be enough to push this match over the game total. The highest I would consider is over 34.5 games, or Schwartzman +7 games as an alternate option.