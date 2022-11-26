Tennessee-Vanderbilt football pregame social media buzz

No. 11 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC) Saturday in Week 13.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST (SEC Network) at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The in-state contest is the regular-season finale for both teams.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt.

Ahead of the Tennessee-Vanderbilt contest, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz is listed below.

J.J. McCleskey celebrates following the Tennessee’s 49-20 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville on Dec. 1, 1990. The win clinched the SEC title and a Sugar Bowl berth for the Vols. 📸 The Tennesseean pic.twitter.com/XaV9Bicyx8 — Vol Journal (@Vol_Journal) November 24, 2022

Vol flashback to 1994… James "Little Man" Stewart scores first of man Vol touchdowns in 65-0 UT victory. Video courtesy of JP Sports, Audio courtesy of the @VolNetwork #Tennessee #Vols #Vanderbilt #SEC #VolNetwork pic.twitter.com/VH5ONllfV5 — James Boofer 📸 📰 (@YankeefaninTenn) November 25, 2022

Nov. 25, 2000: Tennessee beat Vanderbilt, 28-26 at The Coliseum in Nashville. The win pushed the Vols to an 8-3 regular season finish. pic.twitter.com/fprGVzsmQC — Vol Journal (@Vol_Journal) November 25, 2022

2022 Vols’ football: How to watch and listen to the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game https://t.co/hh4RE9GTIX — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) November 26, 2022

Kirk Herbstreit picks Vanderbilt to upset Tennessee on Saturday. Love the bold pick so early in the week @KirkHerbstreit — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) November 23, 2022

Nov. 23, 2002: Tennessee blanked Vanderbilt, 24-0 at The Coliseum in Nashville 20 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/e4q4J6ffNA — Vol Journal (@Vol_Journal) November 23, 2022

Tennessee’s 2023 quarterback battle begins in the Vols’ 2022 regular-season finale at Vanderbilt. https://t.co/7Ftu5zGU2B — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) November 25, 2022

RISE AND SHINE, COMMODORES IT’S GAME DAY!!!!!!! — Vanderbilt Athletics (@vucommodores) November 26, 2022

Here's all the information that you need for tomorrow's @VandyFootball game against Tennessee ⬇️⬇️⬇️#AnchorDown https://t.co/bB5mnqo8RW — Vanderbilt Athletics (@vucommodores) November 25, 2022

A look back at Tennessee’s 2004 win at Vanderbilt. https://t.co/yy6G4y9K4d — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) November 26, 2022

It was great to see #Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman (@Ctillman04) back scoring touchdowns last week. One of the best WRs in 2023 draft, expect him to step up vs. a feisty Vanderbilt defense and with Joe Milton getting his first start since Sept of 2021.pic.twitter.com/MjnJKPnUQz — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) November 26, 2022

Countdown to Kickoff: Beat Vandy https://t.co/F4AEYpG1gP — UT Knoxville Alumni (@tennalum) November 25, 2022

