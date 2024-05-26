Tennessee Titans’ best draft sleeper pick: Jaylen Harrell, EDGE, Michigan

The Titans didn’t select an edge defender until the seventh round of this draft, which is interesting, because it could be argued that the position was not a big strength coming into the process. Harold Landry had a good season, and Arden Key presents possibilities, but there isn’t a standout guy on the outside — especially with hybrid rusher Denico Autry off to the Texans. But there may be a sleeper over time with the 252nd overall pick in the seventh round in the person of Michigan edge-rusher Jaylen Harrell.

The 6′ 3¾”, 250-pound Harrell totaled six sacks and 31 total pressures in just 215 pass-rushing snaps for the national champs last season, and he’s a pure speed guy off the edge. Harrell may need a year of development at the NFL level to put his pass-rush plan together, but the traits are certainly worth the investment.

“I bring a lot of versatility, but I am a high-effort, high-motor guy,” Harrell said after he was selected. “I can rush the passer, set the edge, and get after the quarterback. I am just grateful for the opportunity, and I’m ready to get to work and put my full talents on display.

“Whatever this team wants me to do, I’ll do. I can play end, I can play outside linebacker, I can drop in coverage. So, whatever the team’s vision is for me, I’m ready to do it, and I’ll do it 100 percent.”

Michigan EDGE Jaylen Harrell is quite the athlete — he has interesting speed and pursuit to the quarterback from outside and in free space. Get him in the weightroom and with more of a pass-rush plan, and he could be a factor for the @Titans in the seventh round. pic.twitter.com/dcLRKHG1Bx — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire