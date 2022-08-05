Tennessee one of 20 teams with a College Football Playoff path in 2022

Tennessee opened its fall training camp Monday in preparation for the 2022 season.

The Vols will kickoff its season against Ball State at Neyland Stadium. Kick off is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup.

Ahead of the 2022 season, College Football News ranked the top 20 teams with a path to the College Football Playoff.

Tennessee is listed as one of 20 teams with a path to the College Football Playoff.

“It’s a heavy lift, but if the Vols somehow go 11-1 and get into the SEC championship, the respect given to the schedule might be enough to keep them in the playoff hunt even with another loss. They’ll be good, but at Pitt, Florida, at LSU, Alabama, at Georgia, Kentucky, at South Carolina, that’s too nasty.” –College Football News

Below are the top 20 teams with a path to the College Football Playoff.

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Utah

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images

Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Texas

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Florida

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Cincinnati

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

