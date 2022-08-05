Tennessee one of 20 teams with a College Football Playoff path in 2022
Tennessee opened its fall training camp Monday in preparation for the 2022 season.
The Vols will kickoff its season against Ball State at Neyland Stadium. Kick off is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup.
Ahead of the 2022 season, College Football News ranked the top 20 teams with a path to the College Football Playoff.
Tennessee is listed as one of 20 teams with a path to the College Football Playoff.
“It’s a heavy lift, but if the Vols somehow go 11-1 and get into the SEC championship, the respect given to the schedule might be enough to keep them in the playoff hunt even with another loss. They’ll be good, but at Pitt, Florida, at LSU, Alabama, at Georgia, Kentucky, at South Carolina, that’s too nasty.” –College Football News
Below are the top 20 teams with a path to the College Football Playoff.
Alabama
Ohio State
Clemson
Georgia
USC
Oklahoma
Notre Dame
Oklahoma State
Oregon
Utah
Michigan
Wisconsin
Texas A&M
Houston
Texas
LSU
Penn State
Florida
Tennessee
Cincinnati
