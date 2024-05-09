Tennessee offers 2026 safety Julian Burns

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 safety prospect Julian Burns.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Burns said.

The 6-foot-2, 197-pound three-star safety prospect is from Neville High School in Monroe, Louisiana. Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks is recruiting Burns.

Burns is the No. 404 prospect in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 29 linebacker and No. 12 player in Louisiana, according to 247Sports.

The Vols are the third Southeastern Conference school to offer Burns. Arkansas was the first SEC school to offer a scholarship to the safety on Aug. 22, 2023. Vanderbilt also offered Burns on Feb. 3.

Burns has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Baylor and Arkansas.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire