Tennessee offers 2026 interior offensive lineman Grant Wise

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 interior offensive lineman prospect Grant Wise.

“Blessed to receive an offer to further my education and play Division 1 football at the University of Tennessee,” Wise said.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman is from Pace High School in Pace, Florida.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Wise from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the eighth Southeastern Conference school to offer Wise. Florida was the first SEC school to offer a scholarship to the interior offensive lineman on June 19, 2023.

Wise has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Miami, Troy, Charlotte, USF, Penn State, Oklahoma, Alabama, Oregon, South Alabama, Tulane, UCF, Kansas, Ole Miss, East Carolina, Boston College, Mississippi State, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Marshall and Western Kentucky.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire