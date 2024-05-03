Tennessee offers 2026 dual-athlete Jayden McGregory

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 athlete prospect Jayden McGregory.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” McGregory said.

The 6-foot-2, 182-pound four-star athlete is from Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa. He plays wide receiver and defensive back.

McGregory is two-sport athlete. He also plays point guard in basketball.

McGregory ranks as the No. 114 overall player in the class of 2026. He also ranks as the No. 9 athlete and No. 1 player in Iowa.

The Vols are the first Southeastern Conference school to offer the 2026 prospect.

McGregory has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas State, Minnesota and Iowa State.

