Tennessee offers 2025 interior offensive lineman Hardy Watts

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 interior offensive lineman prospect Hardy Watts.

“Excited to announce I have earned an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Watts said.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound four-star interior offensive lineman is from Dexter Southfield School in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Watts ranks as the No. 226 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 13 interior offensive lineman prospect and the No. 1 player in Massachusetts, according to 247Sports.

Watts has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Syracuse, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Georgia, Tennessee, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Alabama, Virginia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Maryland, Nebraska, Boston College, UConn, Liberty, Wake Forest, Duke, North Carolina, Penn State, Michigan State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Miami.

