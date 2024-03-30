Tennessee in March Madness: Rick Barnes passes Bruce Pearl for most NCAA Tournament wins in program history

Rick Barnes hit a career milestone with Tennessee Friday night in the Vols' win over Creighton, advancing to his first Elite Eight with the Vols and the fourth of his coaching career.

The ninth-year Tennessee coach hit a different kind of milestone as well, winning his ninth NCAA Tournament game with the Vols and passing current Auburn coach Bruce Pearl (eight wins) for the most March Madness victories in program history. Pearl, of course, led Tennessee to the first Elite Eight in program history in 2010.

Barnes is already the third-winningest coach in program history and passed Pearl in overall wins long ago. Barnes has 202 career wins with the Vols to Pearl's 145.

Indeed, Pearl and Barnes have combined to raise the bar on basketball success in Knoxville. With its second round win over Texas, Tennessee moved to 27-26 in the NCAA Tournament, the first time in program history it's above .500 in March Madness, per the Tennessee sports website. With its win over Creighton on Friday, Tennessee is now 28-26 in The Big Dance.

Of those 28 wins, 17 now belong to Pearl and Barnes.

Most NCAA Tournament wins by Tennessee coaches

As far as success in the postseason goes, Pearl and Barnes stand alone in Tennessee history. Not only do they have the only two Elite Eight appearances the program has seen, they also comprise over half of its wins during March Madness.

Here's a look at the winningest coaches on college basketball's grandest stage in Tennessee history.

Rick Barnes (active): 9

Bruce Pearl: 8

Don DeVoe: 6

Jerry Green: 3

Cuonzo Martin: 2

Has Tennessee ever made the Final Four?

While Barnes' achievements are already worth celebrating, the Vols are looking for another massive program milestone: their first Final Four.

Barnes has made one Final Four in his career, achieving the feat in 2003 with Texas. But he's hoping to bring Tennessee to the national semifinals for the first time in its 26th attempt. Tennessee will attempt to do so against Purdue in the Elite Eight on Sunday from Detroit. Tipoff will be at 1:20 p.m. CT.

