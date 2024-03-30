Creighton was good. Tennessee basketball's toughness better in reaching Elite 8 | Estes

DETROIT – Five rapid observations from Tennessee basketball’s 82-75 victory over Creighton on Friday in the Sweet 16 of March Madness:

When needed, Tennessee found another gear

For one half of basketball, this was a very close, very tight game.

And then, the No. 2-seeded Vols did what the best teams do in March. They suddenly found another gear. They opened the second half on fire, playing their best ball of the NCAA Tournament on both ends to separate themselves from a quality opponent. An 18-0 run gave the Vols a 55-39 lead in a contest that they’d trailed 35-34 at halftime.

No. 3 seed Creighton, as would be expected, didn’t go away. This would become a close, tight game again, with the Bluejays fighting back to push Tennessee to the final minutes.

But the Vols showed toughness that has been missing in NCAA Tournament games in previous years.

They got it done. And that run after halftime was the difference.

How the Vols reached Elite 8

As usual with these Vols (27-8), there was plenty of exceptional defense, and it often created offense. It also helped that Tennessee only committed four turnovers and started shooting it better from long range. After struggling badly from 3-point range in the previous round against Texas, the Vols were 11-of-24 against the Bluejays (25-10).

Zakai Zeigler and Josiah-Jordan James each made big 3-pointers during the 18-0 run. Dalton Knecht sank a pair of two huge 3-pointers after Creighton had cut the deficit to three points.

James, with fellow veteran Santiago Vescovi sidelined by the flu, stepped up with a clutch offensive game, scoring 17 points. Zeigler added 18, and Knecht had 24. This was an encouraging night offensively for the Vols and another stellar night defensively. Creighton is a good team. But Tennessee was better.

A nod to Awaka

As was the case against Texas, Tobe Awaka produced quality minutes off the bench for Tennessee against Creighton. A key offensive rebound by Awaka created Zeigler’s 3-pointer during the run, giving the Vols their first double-digit lead of the game.

Tennessee will need Awaka to come up big again in the Elite Eight on Sunday against Purdue.

Vescovi was missed

The biggest takeaway from the Vols’ Thursday practice at Little Caesars Arena was Vescovi looked like he felt terrible. He was there, but he wasn’t practicing, clearly sick.

Wasn’t shocking to learn before Friday’s game that Vescovi, the Vols’ all-time leader with 144 career starts, would have to miss the season’s most important game to date.

Just when you thought the Vols were past that old March curse, right?

Jahmai Mashack entered the starting lineup in Vescovi’s place and picked up his second foul with 7:48 remaining before halftime. Justin Gainey entered and picked up his second foul at the 5:06 mark, bringing seldom-seen Freddie Dilione into the game. And then, after a made 3-pointer by Creighton with 2:20 remaining, coach Rick Barnes called timeout and pointed at seldom-seen freshman Cameron Carr to send him into the game.

(Give Carr credit. He came off the bench and confidently drained a 3-pointer.)

But obviously, all that was less than ideal for Tennessee. Vescovi is "day-to-day" moving forward, per the team.

Next up: A mountain of a test

Tennessee is in the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time under Barnes. The Vols will face top-seeded Purdue (32-4) for a spot in the Final Four. The Boilermakers, who impressively beat Gonzaga 80-68, will present problems – namely 7-foot-4 big man Zach Edey.

But for now, the Vols can feel good about Friday’s win, and surviving a stern test from a Creighton team that deserved to be in a game of this magnitude.

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) @Gentry_Estes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee basketball clutch in advancing to Elite 8 of March Madness