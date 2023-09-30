Tennessee football: Vols’ all time results on Sept. 30

No. 19 Tennessee (3-1, 0-1 SEC) will host South Carolina (2-2, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the SEC East divisional matchup.

Saturday will mark the 16th time the Vols have played on Sept. 30. Tennessee is 9-6 in games contested on the date.

Tennessee last played on Sept. 30 in 2017, losing to Georgia, 41-0.

Tennessee’s all time results on Sept. 30:

1905: Tennessee 16, Tennessee School for the Deaf 6

1916: Tennessee 33, Tusculum 0

1922: Tennessee 32, Carson-Newman 7

1933: Tennessee 27, Virginia 0

1944: Tennessee 26, Kentucky 13

1950: Mississippi State 7, Tennessee 0

1961: Auburn 24, Tennessee 21

1967: Tennessee 27, Auburn 13

1972: Auburn 10, Tennessee 6

1978: Auburn 29, Tennessee 10

1989: Tennessee 21, Auburn 14

1995:Tennessee 31, Oklahoma State 0

2000: LSU 38, Tennessee 31 OT

2006: Tennessee 41, Memphis 7

2017: Georgia 41, Tennessee 0

