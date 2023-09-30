Tennessee football: Vols’ all time results on Sept. 30
No. 19 Tennessee (3-1, 0-1 SEC) will host South Carolina (2-2, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the SEC East divisional matchup.
Saturday will mark the 16th time the Vols have played on Sept. 30. Tennessee is 9-6 in games contested on the date.
Tennessee last played on Sept. 30 in 2017, losing to Georgia, 41-0.
Tennessee’s all time results on Sept. 30:
1905: Tennessee 16, Tennessee School for the Deaf 6
1916: Tennessee 33, Tusculum 0
1922: Tennessee 32, Carson-Newman 7
1933: Tennessee 27, Virginia 0
1944: Tennessee 26, Kentucky 13
1950: Mississippi State 7, Tennessee 0
1961: Auburn 24, Tennessee 21
1967: Tennessee 27, Auburn 13
1972: Auburn 10, Tennessee 6
1978: Auburn 29, Tennessee 10
1989: Tennessee 21, Auburn 14
1995:Tennessee 31, Oklahoma State 0
2000: LSU 38, Tennessee 31 OT
2006: Tennessee 41, Memphis 7
2017: Georgia 41, Tennessee 0