Tennessee basketball's B.J. Edwards enters transfer portal

B.J. Edwards has entered the transfer portal Friday after one season with Tennessee basketball.

The guard from Knoxville Catholic averaged 4.3 minutes in 14 games. He posted 1.2 points per game.

Edwards likely was not in line for a significant role in a deep backcourt in the 2023-24 season after UT added two transfers and Santiago Vescovi opted to return for a fifth year. He likely would have been set for a notable role the following season as the Vols have stressed his future potential being high as a point guard.

The 6-foot-3 Edwards is the second scholarship player from UT to enter the portal. Forward Olivier Nkamhoua entered the portal on March 30 after filling out his paperwork to enter the NBA Draft. He is likely to go pro instead of remaining in college. Walk-on guard Kent Gilbert also entered the transfer portal looking for an opportunity to play his final two seasons. Walk-on Isaiah Sulack, a CAK product, transferred to Marist.

Edwards was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. He was the third player from Knox County to sign with UT under Rick Barnes at the time, joining guard Jordan Bowden (Carter) and Drew Pember (Bearden).

Tennessee turned over its roster this offseason with seven additions, including guard Freddie Dilione who enrolled early in January. The Vols signed four-star forward JP Estrella, four-star guard Cameron Carr, and three-star forward Cade Phillips.

UT added three transfers in USC Upstate guard Jordan Gainey, Northern Colorado guard Dalton Knecht, Harvard forward Chris Ledlum.

The Vols have filled all 13 scholarship spots following Edwards' departure.

Tennessee returns junior guards Jahmai Mashack and Zakai Zeigler. Vescovi chose to return, giving UT a trio of veteran guards. Knecht also is a senior. Zeigler is returning from ACL surgery after suffering a tear in his left knee against Arkansas on Feb. 28. D.J. Jefferson redshirted as a freshman and is expected to have a minor role.

