Tennessee basketball overcomes Creighton and ghosts of March Madness past | Adams

Tennessee basketball put its postseason problems behind them Friday night in Detroit. The Vols defied their track record and are on the verge of school history with an 82-75 victory over Creighton in the NCAA Tournament.

SEC player of the year Dalton Knecht scored 24 points as the second-seeded Vols advanced to the Elite Eight for only the second time in school history. They played up to their seeding with a victory over No. 3 seed Creighton. And they accomplished as much without senior guard Santiago Vescovi, who was sidelined by the flu.

Tennessee has failed to overcome lesser teams than this one in the NCAA Tournament. But those upset losses to schools like Florida Atlantic, Oregon State and Loyola Chicago faded deeper into the past on Friday. They were overwhelmed by the present.

The opponent made the victory that much more impressive. Creighton is a basketball somebody, though you couldn’t tell as much when the Vols outscored it 18-0 early in the second half to take control of a game that was virtually even throughout the first half.

The Bluejays are one of the few teams to beat overall tournament No. 1 seed UConn this season. They came within one shot of making the Final Four last season. And they have won 20 or more games for nine consecutive seasons.

But their basketball pedigree didn’t matter against Tennessee, whose only other Elite Eight appearance came 14 years ago under then-coach Bruce Pearl. The one-point loss short-circuited the Vols bid for their first-ever Final Four.

UT fans might have wondered if the ghosts of tournaments past would overtake the Vols down the stretch. Never mind how superior the Vols looked during that 18-0 run, which left them with a 16-point lead. Creighton came roaring back to cut the lead to three points before the Vols hit the brakes and clinched one of the biggest victories in school history.

Now, the next game will be even bigger − with a Final Four berth on the line. And the opponent will be more formidable.

No. 1 Midwest Regional seed Purdue defeated Gonzaga 80-68 in the first half of Friday’s regional doubleheader to also reach the Elite Eight.

Purdue is no stranger to Tennessee. The Boilermakers beat the Vols 71-67 in November. But UT is better equipped for an upset than it was four months ago.

Zakai Zeigler was just returning from last year's severe knee injury and was ineffective in that November matchup. He’s now back to being one of the SEC’s top point guards.

Purdue also is a better team than it was four months ago based on how it has performed in the tournament. It has reeled off three victories by double-digit margins. The Boilermakers started slowly, led by only four points at halftime, but pulled away in the second half against over No. 4 seed Gonzaga.

All-American 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey got stronger as the game went along, finishing with 27 points and 14 rebounds. But Purdue will present more problems for the Vols than Edey. Point guard Braden Smith had 15 assists, triggering an offense that made 57.1% of his shots against a defense that had held its previous opponents to just 40% shooting.

UT post players Jonas Aidoo and Toby Awake will have to be at their best offensively and defensively. And they will have to defend Edey without fouling. Two Gonzaga post players fouled out trying to defend Edey.

Tennessee shouldn’t be lacking confidence after its victory over Creighton. Coach Rick Barnes had to rely on his bench more than usual without Vescovi and after Jahmal Mashack and Jordan Gainey picked up two early fouls apiece.

The reserves came through. Gainey made a couple of baskets, Cameron Carr hit a 3-pointer, Freddie Dilione had an assist, and the Vols trailed by only a point at halftime.

The Vols' second half wouldn’t just be an upgrade. It would be historical.

