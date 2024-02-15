Tennessee basketball is looking to rebound from a road loss with a road win at Arkansas.

The No. 9 Vols (17-6, 7-3 SEC) face the Razorbacks (12-11, 3-7) on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2) in Fayetteville. Tennessee is coming off an 85-69 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday, which marked UT's largest margin of defeat this season.

UT hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday before playing at Missouri on Feb. 20.

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Arkansas on today?

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: Fubo (subscribe today)

Tennessee basketball vs. Arkansas start time

Date: Feb. 14

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-24

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

Vanderbilt: 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 17 (SEC Network)

at Missouri: 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 20 (SEC Network)

Texas A&M: 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 24 (ESPN/ESPN2)

Auburn: 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 28 (ESPN2)

at Alabama: 8 p.m. ET on March 2 (ESPN)

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball live score updates vs Arkansas in SEC game