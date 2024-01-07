Tennessee basketball hammers unbeaten Ole Miss to open SEC play

Jonas Aidoo casually walked away from the play − but there was nothing casual about the play.

The Tennessee basketball forward powered through two Ole Miss defenders, getting a three-point play out of his efforts. He hardly reacted following the well-deserved points during a well-earned victory from the Vols.

Tennessee thoroughly and convincingly hammered previously unbeaten Ole Miss 90-64 to open SEC play Saturday. Aidoo had a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double for the No. 5 Vols (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Zakai Zeigler also had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds No. 19 Ole Miss (13-1, 0-1)

Jahmai Mashack and Tennessee's late first-half shooting surge

Zeigler hit a 3-pointer with 3:22 before halftime, snapping a 1-for-12 start from three for the Vols and igniting a rapid run of 3-pointers.

Santiago Vescovi followed with another, then Jahmai Mashack hit one with 24 seconds before the half. He saved his better work for his second attempt, pump-faking before canning a buzzer-beater from the corner.

UT stayed hot in the second half with Zeigler and Dalton Knecht making back-to-back attempts to give the Vols six straight made 3-pointers.

Jonas Aidoo dominated the interior for Tennessee

Aidoo played a season-low 12 minutes against Norfolk State while dealing with a slight calf strain. He came back with dominance against the Rebels.

The junior had 12 points in the first half and was the best offensive threat for the first few minutes.

It was Aidoo's third-double-double of the season. He had 29 points and 11 rebounds against Georgia Southern on Dec. 12 and 14 points and 11 rebounds against Syracuse on Nov. 20.

Up next

Tennessee plays at Mississippi State on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

