Jahmai Mashack makes halftime buzzer-beater for Tennessee basketball vs Ole Miss

Jahmai Mashack hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at halftime for Tennessee basketball against Ole Miss on Saturday.

The Vols junior guard made a three in the corner in front of the Rebels' bench to give No. 5 Tennessee a 40-31 lead against No. 19 Ole Miss. It was his second 3-pointer in a row in the final 30 seconds before halftime. He walked off flexing and hollering after the shot.

Tennessee made four straight 3-point attempts to end the half after a cold start from the perimeter. UT was 1-for-12 from three before hitting a hot streak in the final 3:22.

Zakai Zeigler made the first at the 3:22 mark before Santiago Vescovi hit with 1:37 before halftime. Mashack made back-to-back attempts in the final 24 seconds, including the buzzer-beater.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Jahmai Mashack makes buzzer-beater for Tennessee basketball vs Ole Miss