Tennessee basketball downed by Purdue in March Madness, falls a game shy of Final Four

DETROIT − Tennessee basketball pressed as far into the NCAA Tournament as any Vols team has.

It won't go further than all the teams prior.

The Vols are done a game shy of the program's first Final Four, bowing out against Purdue and its massive center Zach Edey in the Elite Eight. Tennessee's season ended with a 72-66 loss at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.

Dalton Knecht led No. 2 seeded Tennessee (27-9) with 37 points in his final game in an incredible single season with the Vols. Edey, Knecht's competition for the national player of the year award, had 40 points and 16 rebounds for No. 1 seeded Purdue (33-4) to get the Boilermakers to their first Final Four since 1980.

UT was outrebounded 47-26.

Dalton Knecht was the man but Tennessee didn't get much else

Knecht was at his best. No other Vols reached double-digits.

Knecht had one of those halves that he has had so often this season in the first half Sunday. He got cooking midway through the half, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers at the end of a 15-2 run to take a 32-21 lead.

The SEC player of the year had 18 first-half points and was 4-for-5 on 3-pointers.

Tennessee couldn't stop Zach Edey

Edey had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in every game in the NCAA Tournament. He did it again Sunday. The 7-foot-4 center abused the Vols throughout the game.

Edey had 19 points and 10 rebounds at halftime.

J.P. Estrella stepped in when Jonas Aidoo struggled

Freshman J.P. Estrella stepped into a key role for Tennessee as starting forward Jonas Aidoo struggled mightily in his playing time. The freshman was used as the primary big man in the second half with Tobe Awaka in foul trouble and Aidoo playing his worst game of the season.

Awaka fouled out with 4:42 to play less than a minute after checking back in with four fouls.

