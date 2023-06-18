Tennessee baseball fans angry with umpires' calls in loss to LSU at College World Series

Tennessee baseball fans were not happy about the Vols dropping their opener of the College World Series on Saturday against LSU, but maybe even more by the calls of the umpire crew.

One of the least favorite calls of the game at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, was an outside third strike from LSU right-hander Paul Skenes, where many fans believed that it should have been a ball.

Paul Skenes, 8th and 9th Ks.



Thru 5. pic.twitter.com/QzFL0eh5Qj — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 18, 2023

Along with third baseman Zane Denton not being happy with the call, fans in the stadium were booing and others took to Twitter to talk about what they believed was a poor performance by the umpire crew.

This LSU Tennessee game is comical. Somebody needs to sit me down and explain why we don’t have robotic umpires. I do love the fact that 3-0 is an automatic strike. This is pitiful. Do better @CWSOmaha @NCAABaseball — Blake Amrhein (@Blakeamrhein) June 18, 2023

If @UmpScorecards was tracking this Tennessee LSU CWS there would be a federal investigation into the home plate umpire. This is is worse than little league and it’s not particularly close — George in Hoboken (@HobokenGeorge) June 18, 2023

Not only were calls at the plate angering fans, but the first base umpire stirred up some reactions, too.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

During two reviews initiated by Tennessee, one was overturned at first to keep a rally alive in what was an obvious safe play at first base in the eighth for Jared Dickey.

How can an NCAA umpire at the CWS be right on top of a play at 1B and miss it that badly? — Kade Keowen ⚾️ (@CoachKeowen) June 18, 2023

Other than bad calls from umpires, many Vols fans considered it to be a tough but good match for the Vols.

Some took to Twitter to try to give a little confidence boost to the Vols.

Good game- strike zone was a bit questionable at times against us... also that pitcher from LSU was pretty good... but did anyone catch the kid's name? -I don't think they ever mentioned it. #GBO — Richard Clabo (@ClaboRichardWV) June 18, 2023

Even though it was a loss y’all battled tilled the end. Bounce back next game. Y’all got this. Just keep on believing. Go Vols!! — Paul Emert (@PaulEmert) June 18, 2023

Now, UT will have to seek redemption on Monday against Stanford (2 p.m., ESPN) and avoid elimination.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee baseball fans angry with umpires in loss to LSU on Twitter